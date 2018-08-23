Facebook bans second quiz app over user data misuse

Facebook has banned a quiz application from its platform after the game app refused an inspection over data concerns.

It comes as data on as many as four million users was misused.

The social media company said it took action against the myPersonality app after it found user information was shared with researchers and companies "with only limited protections in place".

Facebook said it would notify the app’s users that their data was misused.

It is only the second time Facebook has banned an app, after it blocked one linked to political data mining firm Cambridge Analytica that sparked a privacy scandal.