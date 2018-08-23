House of Fraser store in Telford Centre reprieved, saving 150 jobs

House of Fraser’s store in the Telford Centre is to stay open under a deal secured by the retailer’s new owner, Sports Direct.

The agreement will save 150 jobs at the Shropshire shopping centre store, which had been earmarked for closure by House of Fraser’s former management team.

Mike Ashley, founder and chief executive of Sports Direct, has pledged to save around 47 of House of Fraser’s 59 outlets since buying the department store out of administration for £90 million.

The sportswear tycoon also recently struck a deal to save House of Fraser’s flagship store in Oxford Street.