Man jailed for harassing bison in Yellowstone National Park

He was given credit for 21 days served.

US Magistrate Judge Mark Carman sentenced him to 60 days in jail for harassing wildlife, 60 days for interfering with law enforcement and 10 days for disorderly conduct.

Reinke, of Pendleton, Oregon, pleaded guilty during a US federal court appearance in Mammoth, Wyoming, where cases from Yellowstone park are heard.

Raymond Reinke’s crimes drew national attention when at least one Yellowstone visitor caught his interaction with a bison on video.

A man has been sentenced to 130 days in jail for drunken behaviour, including harassing a bison that had stopped traffic in Yellowstone National Park.

Reinke, 55, is banned from Grand Teton, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks for a five-year probationary period during which he is not allowed to drink alcohol.

His planned chemical dependency treatment is now court-ordered.

“I’m sorry to the buffalo. He didn’t deserve what I did to him,” Reinke said, ABC Fox Montana reported.

US Attorney Leo Pico described Reinke’s behaviour as the “most egregious” case of animal harassment he had seen in Yellowstone.

The judge told Reinke: “You’re lucky the bison didn’t take care of it, and you’re standing in front of me.”

Reinke was first cited for public intoxication and interfering with law enforcement in Grand Teton National Park on July 28.

He spent a night in jail before posting a 500 dollars bond.

A few days later in Yellowstone, Reinke got in trouble after getting out of the car to see if there was a way he could help clear a traffic jam.

When he saw the bison on the road he decided to try to herd it off, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

“I thought I was doing what was appropriate,” Reinke said.

“I just didn’t think. That’s my stupidity.”

In the viral video, Reinke is seen walking up to a bison waving his arms.