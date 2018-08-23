Officials say knife attacker killed mother and sister and injured another before being shot dead by police in Paris

French officials say the two people killed in a knife attack on Thursday in Paris were the mother and sister of the attacker, who was subsequently shot by police.

The third victim, a passerby who was gravely injured in the attack, was also a woman, the official said.

Jean-Jacques Brot, the top government administrator in the Yvelines region, tweeted that the attacker Thursday in the town of Trappes was "neutralized" and had died.

The attack took place in a suburb west of Paris, Trappes on Thursday morning.