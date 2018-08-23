Negotiator: Immense tragedy if NI peace failed now

It would be an “immense tragedy” if Northern Ireland’s peace process failed now, one of its architects said.

George Mitchell brokered the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which largely ended decades of violence and paved the way for devolved powersharing.

Northern Ireland has been without a Stormont government for months now but Mr Mitchell warned an audience in Belfast that despair fuelled instability and told people to realise that problems could be resolved.

“I urge the current political leaders and the governments in Ireland and the UK to summon the courage and vision that their predecessors summoned in 1998.