New co-host for Dec on I’m A Celebrity as Ant replaced reveals ITV boss

Declan Donnelly will not present I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! alone when it returns later this year.

A new co-host has been chosen to replace Ant McPartlin, ITV’s director of television Kevin Lygo told the Edinburgh TV Festival, but he won't reveal who it would be.

Donnelly’s long-time presenting partner will be taking the rest of the year off after stepping back from TV commitments and public appearances following a drink-driving conviction which saw him banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000.

The duo have presented the programme in the Australian jungle together since it began in 2002.