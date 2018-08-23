New software ‘hugely beneficial’ in designing new cancer drugs

Scientists say a new computer tool that predicts how cancers may respond to a new drug before it has ever been given to patients will be “hugely beneficial” in designing new cancer drugs. The sophisticated new software can forecast how cancer will resist drugs before they are administered. Experts said the new program could transform the discovery of cancer drugs by predicting how tumours will become resistant to treatment long before it would first become apparent in clinical trials. Based on the software’s predictions, researchers could start working on second-generation drugs to tackle treatment resistance before the first-generation drug is given to patients. It could also lead to the development of tests to assess patients for resistance mutations before and during treatment – delivering precision medicine at the earliest stage. Dr Teresa Kaserer, higher scientific officer at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, developed the prediction tool.

She said: “Our new approach can predict which mutations are likely to arise in response to drug treatment in different types of tumours. “This will be hugely beneficial in designing new cancer drugs. Instead of reacting to what we see in the clinic – when it’s too late as patients have stopped responding to treatment – we can use our computational method to predict during the drug design stage how resistance will arise. “It means we can begin designing second-generation treatments much earlier, as well as developing tests to select patients for treatment and monitor them while on the drug. “This could be great news for patients, who could be switched to a second generation drug as soon as a resistance mutation appears.” The prediction tool, which features in the journal Cell Chemical Biology, starts by analysing all the possible mutations that could occur around a drug target – generally between 350 and 1,200.

