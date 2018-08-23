Argentinian police officer Celeste Ayala promoted after picture of her breastfeeding malnourished baby goes viral

A police officer in Argentina has been promoted after a picture of her comforting a crying baby by breastfeeding him went viral.

Celeste Ayala was patrolling a local children’s hospital near Buenos Aries when she heard a crying baby.

It has been reported Ayala, who recently became a mother herself, could tell the infant needed food and so proceeded to breastfeed him.

Her colleague took a picture and posted it on Facebook where it has been shared more than 100,000 times in little over a week.