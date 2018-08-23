Scientists find perfectly preserved carcass of ancient horse in Siberia

Scientists have made a remarkable discovery: an almost perfectly preserved young horse thought to be around 30,000 to 40,000 years old.

It was found in the Siberian region of Yakutia.

Experts say the same permafrost that protected woolly mammoth fossils has kept the foal in near perfect condition.

Head of Yatutsk's Mammoth Museum, Semyon Grigoryev said: "Not only have the interior organs been preserved, but the wool as well, which is very rare with ancient animals."