Scotland ranked in top five travel experience destinations by website

Scotland is one of the top five destinations in the world for travel experiences, research has found.

Experiences such as a tour of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park and a four-day tour of the west Highlands and Isle of Skye helped boost Scotland to fifth place in the world rankings by travel website TripAdvisor.

It came ahead of destinations such as Australia, Mexico, the United States and Iceland, which were also in the top ten.

Costa Rica was in first place followed by New Zealand, Vietnam and Ireland.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh was rated the ninth best place in Europe with top rated experiences such as a two-hour guided tour of the Old Town and a private half-day tour of the city in a Mini.