Seventh arrest made after acid attack on three-year-old boy

A seventh person has been arrested in connection with a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in Worcester.

The 22-year-old woman was taken into police custody in the city from Handsworth, Birmingham, on Thursday morning, West Mercia Police said.

She was arrested for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

Six other men including the injured youngster’s 39-year-old father have all been charged in connection with the attack.