Standing ovation for widow of rugby legend Anthony Foley after emotional speech

Olive Foley, widow of Irish rugby legend Anthony Foley, received a standing ovation at the World Meeting of Families after an emotional speech about losing her husband. She was speaking on Thursday at a panel discussion alongside rugby star Ronan O’Gara, former Manchester United player turned priest Fr Philip Mulryne , and Kerry GAA all-Ireland winner Aidan O’Mahony, about the importance of faith and family in sport. Mrs Foley said the support she and her two sons received in the wake of her husband’s sudden death in 2016, was priceless.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Anthony was an everyday man, for a pretty big man off the field, in a tough game, off the field, as a husband and as a coach, he went about his business with humility and kindness. “People could relate to him and had a bond with him, it’s fair to say he was an idol to many, but nowhere was he idolised more than at home. “Losing my husband, confidante and best friend, but most of all the father of my children, created a void that is impossible to fill.” Anthony “Axel” Foley died from a heart attack in a Paris hotel room in October 2016. He was head coach for Munster Rugby Club and had travelled to France for a match against Racing Metro. Breaking down during her speech, Mrs Foley hailed her family at home, and within sport. “In those darkest hours, the arms of that family wrapped their arms around me and my family in a way that was remarkable and have done so ever since. “Anthony gave everything to sport, and sport has really given back. “They joined together and wrapped us in a blanket of support, and that includes Ronan O’Gara, who was amazing at the time.” More than a thousand people in Dublin’s RDS arena stood up to applaud Mrs Foley after her speech.

Ronan O’Gara listens to Olive Foley speaking Credit: Niall Carson/PA