Syrian refugee celebrates GCSE success

A 16-year-old Syrian refugee who could not speak English when she arrived in the UK has said she hopes to study at college after passing her GCSEs.

Hasna Ali said she wanted to continue studying to become a doctor after gaining a B in Arabic, C in art and design, and DD in double science.

The teenager arrived in the UK two years ago after fleeing her war-torn county with her Kurdish parents and three younger siblings.

The family had spent the three previous years at an Iraqi refugee camp before being relocated to Wrexham, North Wales, in September 2016 as part of the UK Government’s resettlement scheme.

Hasna was enrolled in Ysgol y Grango secondary school in the Welsh town and, despite barely speaking a word of English, thrived in her studies.

She says she now wants to enrol into college to gain two more GCSEs in English and maths.