Tabloid chief and Donald Trump confidant David Pecker ‘granted immunity’ in hush-money probe

Both Vanity Fair and The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing anonymous sources, reported that David Pecker, chief executive of National Enquirer’s publisher American Media Inc and a friend of the president, was granted immunity for providing information about Michael Cohen and President Trump.

It is claimed court papers connected to the case against the president’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen say Mr Pecker offered to help Mr Trump squash negative stories during the 2016 election campaign.

On Tuesday, Cohen admitted campaign finance violations, bank fraud and tax evasion.

Mr Pecker “offered to help deal with negative stories about (Trump’s) relationships with women by, among other things, assisting the campaign in identifying such stories so they could be purchased and their publication avoided”, the court papers are reported to say.

The WSJ said Mr Pecker shared details with prosecutors about payments Cohen says Mr Trump directed in the weeks and months before the presidential election to buy the silence of two women alleging affairs with him.

They were former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels.

Sources familiar with the investigation into the hush-money say Cohen secretly recorded Mr Trump discussing a potential payment for Ms McDougal two months before the election.

The President's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, says the payment was never made and that the brief recording shows Mr Trump did nothing wrong.

In it, Cohen is heard saying that he needed to start a company "for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David" - a possible reference to Mr Pecker.

While Mr Trump denies the affairs, his account of his knowledge of the payments has shifted.

In April, he denied he knew anything about the Daniels payment. He told Fox News in an interview aired on Thursday that he knew about payments “later on”.

In July, Cohen released an audio tape in which he and Mr Trump apparently discussed plans to buy Ms McDougal’s story from the Enquirer. Such a purchase was necessary, they suggested, to prevent Mr Trump from having to permanently rely on a tight relationship with the tabloid.

