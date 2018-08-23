Leave.EU founder Arron Banks claims to have joined Conservatives but Tories insist he was rejected

Multimillionaire founder of the Brexit campaign Arron Banks and his spin doctor Andy Wigmore announced on social media that they had joined the Conservatives.

Two Brexiteers behind the Leave.EU campaign have had their applications to join the Conservative Party rejected, according to the Tories.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Banks recently encouraged Leave.EU supporters to join the Tories to have a say in any forthcoming leadership battle, claiming such a contest is likely within the next three to six months, and thereby determining the type of Brexit pursued by the Government.

But a Conservative spokesperson denied the pair had been granted Party membership: “Arron Banks and Andrew Wigmore’s applications for membership of the Conservative Party have not been approved.”

Mr Banks reacted to the statement by writing on Twitter: “That’s strange because I had a nice welcome letter from (Conservative Party chairman) @BrandonLewis this morning saying you are now activated and welcome to attend any event.”

Mr Banks and Mr Wigmore have close ties with former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, and styled themselves as the “Bad Boys of Brexit”.

The pair said in an article for Banks’ Westmonster news website that the battle for Brexit “is now within the Conservative Party” and any upcoming leadership election, hence their decision to seek membership.

Mr Banks said: “Most of our members are proper conservatives that believe in immigration control, family values, self reliance and prudent management of the economy.

“My Conservative Party membership lapsed in 2013 and I today joined the party.”