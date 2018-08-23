Ugandan pop star-turned-politician faces treason charges

A Ugandan pop star-turned-politician who opposes the longtime president has been charged with treason in a civilian court, minutes after a military court dropped weapons charges. The new charge was bound to bring fresh outrage from Ugandans and global musicians after Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, alleged he had been severely beaten while in detention, which the government denies. Ssentamu has emerged as an influential critic of President Yoweri Museveni, especially among the young, after winning a parliament seat last year. The 36-year-old had been charged last week with illegal possession of firearms for his alleged role in an incident in which Mr Museveni’s motorcade was pelted with stones.

Protests took place in Kampala last week over the detention Credit: Ronald Kabuubi/AP

A military court freed him on Thursday but minutes later the poltiician was re-arrested by police and taken to a magistrates’ court. Ssentamu limped during his appearance in military court and appeared to cry as he rubbed his eyes. A colleague wrapped the national flag about his shoulders. He sat in the dock in the magistrates’ court, with his lawyers saying he is unable to stand on his own. Lawyers for Ssentamu asked the magistrate to order his remand to a health facility. The magistrate ruled that Ssentamu should be allowed access to his own doctors. He was remanded until August 30. The politician had been arrested with four other opposition lawmakers, three of whom also face treason charges. A fifth legislator has been taken hospital with injuries allegedly sustained during detention. Ssentamu’s appearance on Thursday was the first time he had been seen in public since his detention. He clenched his fists and greeted supporters. In recent days Uganda’s government has faced mounting pressure at home and abroad to free him. Security forces have violently put down street protests demanding his release.

Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Credit: Ronald Kabuubi/AP