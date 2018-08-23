Why a ‘Tube to Prison Line’ is popping up on GCSE results day

Posters detailing the route children take from 'school to prison' after being excluded have appeared on the London tube system on the day thousands of teenagers pick up their GCSE results. The posters point out that every day 35 children are permanently excluded from school and only 1% of those kicked out will go on to achieve five good GCSEs. Around 40 posters were pasted up on the Northern line. They read: “Sent out of class; detention; isolation; temporary exclusion; permanent exclusion pupil referral unit; young offenders institution; prison; reoffending.”

The path from being kicked out of school to prison on a satirical tube map Credit: Education Not Exclusion/ PA

The bottom half of the design is a broken line with the words “Line closed indefinitely: Empathy, support, success.” Next to the map, the poster says: “Today is GCSE results day. While most pupils across the country are excitedly awaiting news about their future, thousands remain left behind. “Every day, 35 students (a full classroom) are permanently excluded from school. Only 1% of them will go on to get the five good GCSEs they need to succeed.” The data came from a report by the Institute for Public Policy Research, a left-leaning think tank, published last year. It found 63% of prisoners reported being excluded from school, and 42% of this figure had been permanently excluded. “It is the most disadvantaged children who are disproportionately punished by the system,” the poster continued. “We deserve better. “We are a group of South London students who believe in empathy not exclusion. We demand a more compassionate education system with a supportive approach to behaviour and discipline.”

Campaign group Education Not Exclusion want more resources for schools to help them cope with disruptive students Credit: Education Not Exclusion/PA