Woman missing since November may have come to harm, police say

Detectives fear that a mother missing for more than nine months may have come to harm. Patricia Henry, 46, has not been seen by family or friends since November 13 last year. The 46-year-old lived in Paisley, Renfrewshire, before relocating to Girvan in South Ayrshire in October. Police investigating her disappearance are keen to trace a white van which may have been seen travelling between Glenburn in Paisley and Girvan, and in the area of Kirkwood Place in Girvan, on November 15 and 16. Anyone who saw anything suspicious is being urged to contact police. Ms Henry has been reported missing before and her family believed she may have travelled abroad, so she was not reported missing until March.

Patricia Henry has been missing for more than nine months Credit: Police Scotland/PA

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Chow, of the major investigation team, said: “The last independent sighting of Patricia was Monday November 13, 2017. “One line of enquiry that I now must consider is the possibility that Patricia may have come to some harm. “It’s important that we keep an open mind to all lines of enquiry but the distinct lack of information about Patricia is concerning. “However, we cannot rule anything out at this point and officers will continue to follow up enquiries about where Patricia has been. “Since Patricia was reported missing, Police Scotland has been carrying out enquiries in both Renfrewshire and South Ayrshire, I am continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information that can help find out what has happened to Patricia to get in touch.” Police have been speaking to local people in Girvan and Paisley this week in the the hope of jogging their memories as they investigate Ms Henry’s disappearance. They have also travelled on trains between Paisley and Girvan, which is a route the missing woman often used. In May, Ms Henry’s daughter Alannah McGrory, 18, appealed for anyone with information about her mother to contact police.

Patricia Henry’s cousin Jacqueline McCarthy (left), her daughter Alannah McGrory (centre) and DCI Alan Sommerville at an appeal in May Credit: Paul Ward/PA