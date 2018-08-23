- ITV Report
Government worker Reality Winner jailed five years after tucking secret Russian hacking report in tights and leaking it
A former government worker who pleaded guilty to posting a classified US report to a news organisation has been sentenced to more than five years.
Reality Winner, 26, the former air force translator had printed a classified report and left the building with it tucked into her tights.
Winner worked as a contractor at a National Security Agency's office in Georgia pleaded guilty in June to a single count of transmitting national security information.
Winner told the agents before she was arrested: "Yeah, I screwed up royally," and in court she had apologised.
But the Justice Department announced Winner’s June 2017 arrest on the same day The Intercept reported on a secret NSA document.
The NSA report was dated May 5, the same as the document Winner had leaked which detailed Russian government plans to penetrate a voting software supplier in Florida ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
US intelligence agencies later confirmed Russian meddling.
The judge’s sentence was in line with a plea agreement between Winner’s defence team and prosecutors, who recommended she serve five years and three months behind bars.
Prosecutors said in a court filing that punishment would amount to "the longest sentence served by a federal defendant for an unauthorised disclosure to the media."
Winner spent a year in jail before reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Her lawyers had argued for Winner to be released on bail, noting she had no criminal record and had served honourably in the military.
The judge sided with prosecutors who said Winner posed a potential flight risk and may have stolen other classified documents.
Prosecutors also used Winner’s own words against her, including a Facebook chat in which she said: "Look, I only say I hate America like 3 times a day."
Winner’s social media postings also included some scathing opinions on President Donald Trump calling him a "soulless ginger orangutan."
Winner grew up in Kingsville, Texas, and enlisted in the air force after graduating from high school.
Her parents have said she became a linguist, speaking Arabic and Farsi, and spent four years assigned to the NSA at Fort Mead, Maryland.
During that time, Winner provided real-time translation to Americans conducting field missions.
Prosecutors later made the 77-page transcript of Winner’s FBI interview part of the court file in her case.
Any details about the document she leaked and the organisation she posted it to were redacted but the rest of her confession to FBI agents became public.