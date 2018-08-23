Government worker Reality Winner jailed five years after tucking secret Russian hacking report in tights and leaking it

A former government worker who pleaded guilty to posting a classified US report to a news organisation has been sentenced to more than five years.

Reality Winner, 26, the former air force translator had printed a classified report and left the building with it tucked into her tights.

Winner worked as a contractor at a National Security Agency's office in Georgia pleaded guilty in June to a single count of transmitting national security information.

Winner told the agents before she was arrested: "Yeah, I screwed up royally," and in court she had apologised.

But the Justice Department announced Winner’s June 2017 arrest on the same day The Intercept reported on a secret NSA document.