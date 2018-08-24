A cooler day for many with sunny spells and showers

Friday will be a cooler feeling day for many of us with sunny spells and blustery, heavy, thundery showers.

Showers will initially be in the north and west, but an area of more frequent showers will move southeast during the day bringing the risk of hail and thunder.

The showers will be heavy at times and this could cause difficult driving conditions with standing water and spray.

Strong gusty winds are likely to accompany the showers and it will be a rather breezy day for most.

Temperatures will be lower than on recent days with a top temperature of 20 Celsius (68F).