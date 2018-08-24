Pope expected to confront sexual abuse scandals during Ireland visit

Almost 40 years on from the last papal visit to Ireland, Pope Francis will arrive in Dublin later for the start of an historic two-day visit.

He will arrive under very different circumstances from John Paul II, who almost half the island's population turned out to see in 1979 at a time when the nation was shaped by its relationship with an all-powerful Catholic Church.

Hundreds of thousands of people are still expected to welcome Francis during his tour of the capital city and Co Mayo, but the Pontiff will witness a country that has undergone seismic social changes in the past four decades - and it comes as scandals of abuse and cover-up leave the church fighting for respect and relevance.

As well as pilgrims, the Pope will be met by protesters angry at how the church dealt with multiple clerical sex abuse scandals.

Francis will meet a number of abuse victims in a private meeting amid expectation he will use his public utterances elsewhere to confront the emotive issue.

Father Michael Murtagh said the decades of abuse within religious institutions has been "the biggest challenge" for the church and caused many faithful to "lose trust".