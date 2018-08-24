Adrian Chiles says he was 'too good at drinking' to notice he was downing up to a 100 units a week

TV presenter Adrian Chiles has revealed he was "so good at drinking" that he did not notice he was consuming up to 100 units a week. Speaking to ITV News, Chiles said he never considered himself to have a problem with alcohol as the amount he drank appeared to be socially normal. In reality he was drinking "massive amounts", sometimes putting away twice as much the weekly recommended number of units in just one day. Chiles was made to examine his drinking while filming documentary, 'Drinkers Like Me,' about his relationship with booze. Confronted with the numbers - and a stark warning from a liver specialist - Chiles was forced to change his habits. He told ITV News: "I'm 51 now, I've been drinking since I was 15 - unproblematically. "I didn't drink during the day, didn't stay up half the night, didn't get drunk particularly, didn't get hangovers, didn't fight people or anything. I don't think any of my friends would say I had a drink problem. "But then it turned out I was just drinking a massive amount. I was almost too good at it. "I found out I was putting away 60, 70, 80, 90 even a 100 units a week. It was complete madness. And that has had some kind of detrimental effect on my health."

A major global study has concluded there is no safe limit to alcohol consumption. Credit: PA

The moment Chiles realised he had to change was after what he described as a "normal" day of drinking. "I went to the football, had a few pints first, then didn't drink all afternoon. Went to a friend's 40th birthday party, didn't drink a wild amount - a couple of bottles of beer, some wine another beer, then home. A normal day. "Then they filmed me in the morning, tallying that up and it was 34 units. In one day. Madness - two and half times as much the weekly recommended limit." Now he is encouraging other people to take a look at their relationship with alcohol. His message is not about abstaining completely but being mindful of what, why and when you are drinking alcohol. "I'm not going to lecture anyone and I think there are some major benefits to alcohol," he said. "What I would say is this, before you go anywhere just get on one of those apps - DrinkLess is my favourite one - just go on and, don't try and moderate even, and for three weeks, without judging yourself, without worrying, you're not going to drop dead, don't worry, just measure what you are drinking and see where you're at.

Credit: PA