Australia’s ruling party chooses Scott Morrison as next PM

Australia’s ruling party has elected Treasurer Scott Morrison as the next prime minister in a ballot that continues an era of extraordinary political instability. Mr Morrison defeated the key challenger Peter Dutton, a former Cabinet minister, by a vote of 45-40. Mr Dutton’s supporters had forced incumbent prime minister Malcolm Turnbull to hold the leadership ballot. Friday’s ballot by the Liberal Party means Australia will see its sixth change of prime minister in 11 years.

Mr Turnbull did not contest the ballot and later confirmed his intention to quit politics. “I’ll be leaving the Parliament … not before too long,” he told reporters. His resignation would cause a by-election that could cost the government its single-seat majority. It could also encourage Mr Morrison to call general elections. Mr Turnbull condemned Dutton supporters for bringing down his leadership in an intense and bruising campaign, which the prime minister described as “an insurgency”. “Many Australians will be shaking their head in disbelief at what’s been done,” he said.

Malcolm Turnbull is expected to quit politics Credit: AP Photo/Rod McGuirk

Mr Turnbull had demanded the names of his party’s politicians who wanted him to go before allowing the meeting at Parliament House in Canberra. It started at about midday on Friday after the 43 signatures were verified. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop had been among the favourites to win the leadership ballot and could have become Australia’s second female prime minister, but she was rejected on the first round of voting. Mr Turnbull has become the fourth prime minister to be dumped by his or her own party before serving a full three-year term since the revolving door to the prime minister’s office started in 2010. The trend is universally hated by Australians. Mr Dutton’s and Mr Turnbull’s camps waged the most chaotic, frenetic and at times farcical leadership struggle that Australian politics has seen in years, closing down Parliament on Thursday and damaging the Liberal Party’s credibility. Public anger became apparent overnight with windows broken at the Brisbane office of Mr Dutton, Mr Turnbull’s main rival in his government. But the extent of disquiet about Mr Turnbull’s leadership proved to be exaggerated by many Dutton supporters. Of the 85 politicians at Friday’s meeting, 40 opted for no change.

Six prime ministers in 11 years - what fate befell Australia's previous leaders?

Kevin Rudd

First term: 3 December 2007 – 24 June 2010 Second term: 27 June 2013 – 18 September 2013 Rudd survived a whole full term in his first stint as Australia's leader, but resigned after just three months the second time round after Labor lost the election he had called.

Julia Gillard one was forced out by Malcolm Turnbull, who in turn, lost a leadership contest. Credit: AP

Julia Gillard

24 June 2010 – 27 June 2013 Following rumours of a challenge from Kevin Rudd, Australia's only female prime minister announced a leadership ballot, with the caveat the loser of the ballot would retire from politics. Gillard lost.

Tony Abbott lasted just two years in office. Credit: AP

Tony Abbott

18 September 2013 – 15 September 2015 After two years as leader, Abbott was challenged in a leadership contest by Malcolm Turnbull. His downfall was credited to "poor opinion polling, policy U-turns and gaffes and mean-spirited politics," according to The Economist.

Malcolm Turnbull