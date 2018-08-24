Big Brother future uncertain as Channel 5 plans to axe show for a year

The future of Big Brother is uncertain as the boss of Channel 5 confirmed he is planning “a year without it”.

The reality show has seen ratings slide in recent years as programmes such as ITV2’s Love Island have surged in popularity.

Ben Frow, director of programmes at Channel 5, told the Edinburgh TV Festival: “I plan for a year without Big Brother.

“I never say never because the world is constantly changing, and I think it would be irresponsible to not keep all options open, but at the moment I’m planning for a year without Big Brother.”

Frow also said he was “bloody furious” when porn star Stormy Daniels pulled out of the current series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump, flew over to the UK to participate in the series but withdrew at the last minute.

She later claimed she had to pull out because of a child custody dispute going on in the US.