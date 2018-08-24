Chancellor Philip Hammond accused of launching ‘another dodgy Project Fear’ over Brexit

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener

Philip Hammond faced claims of launching a “dodgy Project Fear” as Tory tensions over Brexit erupted after the Chancellor warned that no deal could cause major economic damage. Brexit-backing Tories reacted furiously after Mr Hammond after he issued a letter warning of the economic dangers of a no-deal Brexit, a move that coincided with Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab's attempts to smooth fears about a no-deal scenario. Backbench Tory MP Marcus Fysh told ITV News he thought the Chancellor had committed a "hostile act" and should "consider his position". Writing on Twitter Mr Fysh referred to the Treasury’s previous “dubious” forecasts, before adding that the Chancellor seemed “determined to wheel them out again for yet another instalment of dodgy project fear”. Mr Hammond's letter had pointed to disputed provisional analysis, released earlier this year, which claimed GDP could fall and borrowing could be around £80 billion a year higher by 2033/34 under a scenario in which Britain resorted to World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms due to no agreement with the EU.

Marcus Fysh told ITV News he thought the Chancellor should 'consider his position' Credit: ITV News

Mr Hammond added that this initial January analysis was undergoing a “process of refinement” ahead of a parliamentary vote on any deal, noting scenarios which have higher barriers to trade with the EU are expected to have a “more damaging effect” on the economy and public finances. He also defended the Government’s preferred approach, which was outlined in a White Paper following a Cabinet summit at Chequers, by saying the economic and fiscal impacts of this would be “substantially better” than no deal. Eurosceptic Tories have railed against the Government’s proposals, which include a “common rulebook” with the EU on goods, amid fears that it could restrict the UK’s ability to do trade deals. Mr Hammond’s comments in a letter to Conservative MP Nicky Morgan, chairwoman of the Treasury Select Committee, emerged hours after Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab attempted to play down the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit while outlining the impact of such a scenario via a series of technical papers. Mr Raab also cited the risks as “potential short-term disruption” rather than longer-term, contrary to what Mr Hammond outlined.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab Credit: PA

Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of Tory MPs, said on BBC Two’s Newsnight: “I think a free trade deal can be achieved, but that leaving on WTO terms is not as absurdly frightening as the Chancellor of the Exchequer thinks it may be.” He also said: “The Treasury’s Brexit panic means you can no longer trust the Treasury’s forecasts.” Mr Hammond had written: “This January provisional analysis estimated that in a no-deal/WTO scenario, GDP would be 7.7% lower (range 5.0%-10.3%) relative to a status quo baseline. This represents the potential expected static state around 15 years out from the exit point. “The analysis did not estimate the path the economy and different sectors might take under no deal and the potential for short-term disruption.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of Tory MPs. Credit: PA