Clerical abuse victims call for zero tolerance approach

Clerical abuse victims have called for a zero tolerance approach to be taken against priests involved in the child abuse scandals.

A global survivors group also proposed a list of abusive priests be made public in an effort to protect others.

Members of the Ending Clerical Abuse (ECA) group – aimed at holding the Catholic church to account for clerical sex abuse – gathered in Dublin on Friday to recount their abuse stories on the eve of the Pope’s visit to Ireland.

Pope Francis’ two-day papal tour of the country begins on Saturday.

ECA founder Peter Isely said: “[The priesthood] is the only occupation in civil society where you can rape and sexually assault a child and remain working as a member of that occupation.

“That’s the problem.”

Mr Isely was sexually assaulted as a child in the United States.

The group also wants a no tolerance approach to be adopted against any bishop involved in the cover up of child sex crimes.