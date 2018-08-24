Jeremy Corbyn reported to MP standards watchdog by Tories over Zionist 'irony' comment

Jeremy Corbyn has been reported to the Parliamentary standards watchdog by the Conservatives over a comment he made suggesting some British Zionists did not understand "English irony". They argue that the comments, which have also drawn criticism from Jewish Labour members, breach the MPs’ code of conduct and bring Parliament into disrepute. In footage published on the MailOnline from a conference in 2013, Mr Corbyn accused a group of British Zionists who criticised Palestinian ambassador Manuel Hassassian after a speech of having “two problems”. He continued: “One is they don’t want to study history, and secondly, having lived in this country for a very long time, probably all of their lives, they don’t understand English irony either.” Helen Grant, the Tory vice chairwoman for communities, has written to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone asking that Mr Corbyn be investigated over the comments.

Helen Grant’s letter to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner asking her to investigate Jeremy Corbyn Credit: PA

The Maidstone MP argues that it contravenes Clause 17 of the MPs’ code of conduct, which states: “Members shall never undertake any actions which would cause significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons as a whole, or of its members generally.” She said the comments had been branded “xenophobic and anti-Semitic” by the chairman of the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism, and praised by Nick Griffin, the former leader of the far-right British National Party. She wrote: “Mr Corbyn has undoubtedly brought this House and its members into disrepute. “This country has rightly always demanded more from our parliamentarians. “It is clear that Mr Corbyn has not reached the bar set by the Code of Conduct for members, and I therefore ask that you investigate.”

Jewish Labour MP Luciana Berger had earlier said that the video contained “inexcusable comments” which made her feel “unwelcome in my own party”. She wrote on Twitter: “The video released today of the leader of @UKLabour making inexcusable comments – defended by a party spokesman – makes me as a proud British Jew feel unwelcome in my own party. “I’ve lived in Britain all my life and I don’t need any lessons in history/irony.” She was supported by fellow Labour backbenchers, with Newcastle North MP Catherine McKinnell tweeting: “Standing right with you @lucianaberger.” Sedgefield MP Phil Wilson wrote: “Right beside you @lucianaberger."

Labour's anti-Semitism row has put Mr Corbyn under pressure Credit: PA