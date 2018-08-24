Dominic Chappell victim of politics in pensions law case, barrister claims

Former BHS owner Dominic Chappell may have been a victim of political pressure when he was prosecuted for breaching pensions laws, his lawyer has claimed.

The 51-year-old ex-racing driver was ordered to pay more than £87,000 – including a £50,000 fine – after being found guilty in January of failing to provide information to investigators about the firm’s pensions schemes when it collapsed with the loss of thousands of jobs. He has appealed the conviction.

During a preliminary hearing at Hove Crown Court on Friday, barrister Michael Levy said: “It was TPR (The Pensions Regulator) who was under pressure to do something and to be seen to be responding politically at that time.

“It may be because there was a political dimension.”

Outlining the defence ahead of a full appeal hearing next month, Mr Levy accused the watchdog’s demands for “thousands and thousands and thousands of pages of documentation” of being disproportionate and unreasonable, claiming Chappell had been pursued unfairly.

In court, he said Chappell, who did not attend the hearing, was not given long enough to provide the information and even with “teams of people working through the weekend” they were not able to meet the deadlines.

He likened the timescales to being told to hand over “10,000 pages of information in a day”.

Chappell was sent two statutory notices by TPR, known as section 72s, in March and April 2016 before a warning notice was issued on November 2 of that year.

The first he learned of the warning notice was when a Daily Telegraph reporter phoned to question him about it, the court heard.

Mr Levy questioned whether TPR were “secretly aware” HMRC would raid Chappell’s property – confiscating laptops, documents and files – on the same day the warning notice was issued.