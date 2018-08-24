Drug-smuggling tunnel from home in Mexico to abandoned KFC restaurant discovered

Police are now on the hunt for those who constructed the tunnel. Credit: AP/Homeland Security

A sophisticated drug-smuggling tunnel from a home in Mexico to an abandoned Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Arizona used to transit "a very significant quantity of hard narcotics", has been uncovered. The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division of the Department of Homeland Security says it got word in April that there was a tunnel leading to an abandoned KFC restaurant in San Luis, just about 200 yards north of the border. Police began trailing the owner of the building, Ivan Lopez, and arrested him this month after finding several packages of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in the back of his truck. That arrest led to a search at his home and the old restaurant, where agents found a hidden tunnel that led to a house in Mexico and was large enough for people to freely walk through.

The tunnel ran from an disused KFC (pictured) to a bedroom in Mexico. Credit: AP/Homeland Security

“One of the things that tunnelling does tell us is that as we increase infrastructure, resources, patrol, that’s forcing them to go to more costly routes into the US,” Scott Brown, special agent in charge for HSI, told the Associated Press. Mr Brown said his agency has been seeing an increase in tunnels, which are expensive to build and take long periods of time. He said a functioning tunnel can cost cartels hundreds of thousands of dollars to build. “Tunnels are a time-consuming venture but it has definitely increased since the border security measures have ramped up,” Brown said. Authorities do not know how long the tunnel had been used but Lopez only bought the property in April.

Police said the tunnel was big enough for people to walk through. Credit: AP/Homeland Security