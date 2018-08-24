Dublin Airport welcomes pilgrims ahead of papal touchdown

Dublin Airport was awash with pilgrims on the final day of flights before the Pope comes to the city on Saturday morning. The airport, which has seen a record number of 100,000 passengers every day this year, is now tasked with facilitating their VIP visitor and up to 1,200 journalists accredited for the Pontiff’s visit. A spokesperson said although the airport is busy, they cannot definitively say it’s for the Pope’s visit.

They said: “Two distinctively things from the Pope’s visit from his last trip to Ireland was there are now very specific operations in place in terms of security. “There can’t be a welcoming party like there was in 1979, it just couldn’t happen today with our security measures. “As the Pope is coming in and out of Dublin, we have a huge amount of planning – working with stakeholders, working with state agencies, and a wide range of other people. “We’re also facilitating all the media that will be here this week, while looking after the other 100,000 passengers on those days. “We need to make sure the operation works for everyone including customers, not just our VIP guests.”

