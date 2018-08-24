Dutch pair to face trial after 1.6 tonnes cocaine seized in Channel

Two men accused of attempting to smuggle 1.6 tonnes of cocaine into the UK are to face trial next year.

Dutch nationals Maarten Peter Pieterse, 59, and Emile Adriaan Jeroen Schoemaker, 44, appeared at Bristol Crown Court, where they were each accused of a drug importation offence.

The pair are charged with being “knowingly concerned in the carrying or concealing of controlled drug of Class A, namely cocaine, on the SY Marcia knowing or having reasonable grounds to suspect that the drug was intended to be imported or had been exported contrary to Section 3(1) of the Misuse of Drugs Act”.