German villages evacuated as forest wildfire spreads

Three villages south-west of Berlin have been evacuated as a wildfire the size of 400 football pitches spread on Friday.

More than 500 people had to leave their homes as a result of the fire in Treuenbrietzen, some 31 miles outside the German capital.

“Our main goal is to protect the evacuated villages from the flames,” local lawmaker Christian Stein told the German news agency dpa.

“We haven’t been able to push back the fire but none of the buildings have been damaged.”

Police said that their plans to douse the flames have been complicated by old ammunition from the Second World War that was still buried in the forests and which could explode due to the fires.