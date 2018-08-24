Health professionals assess record number of NHS 111 calls

Doctors, nurses, paramedics and healthcare professionals assessed a record number of calls to the NHS 111 helpline last month, new figures show.

A total of 1,194,505 calls to the service were answered in July, the equivalent of around 38,000 every day, NHS England said.

Around 1,040,000 queries from callers were triaged and 52.1% of these received input from a professional clinical adviser – the highest proportion since the helpline was introduced, according to the body.

All calls to NHS 111 are handled by trained staff but many callers now also receive clinical advice from medical professionals through the service.