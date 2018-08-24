Heatwave spells ‘incredible bounty’ of late summer fruit

The heatwave is leading to the best and earliest harvest of late summer crops such as apples, plums, grapes, tomatoes and even olives, in years, experts said. The Royal Horticultural Society said it was expecting its best ever late summer apple crop at its gardens at Wisley, Surrey. Bumper crops of many late summer fruit and berries are the result of the cold weather earlier in the year holding back blossom, which when it flowered did not suffer from any late frosts. This was followed by hot, sunny conditions which has led to a bountiful harvest and kept pests and diseases at bay.

The heatwave has led to the best late summer crop in years, the RHS said Credit: Ollie Dixon/RHS/PA

Fruit flavours are set to be enhanced by the sunlight which has boosted sugars and the other ingredients that deliver tasty produce, the RHS said. Guy Barter, RHS chief horticulturalist, said: “After a disappointing 2017, we’re extremely fortunate that this year everything has come together to produce an incredible bounty of pears, plums, apples, tomatoes, grapes, berries, olives and all sorts of other delicious edibles all over the UK. “Thankfully the Beast from the East actually helped by holding back the blossom and there were no late frosts which meant we had an explosion of spring flowers. “Since then, the heat and sunlight has furnished the required energy for the extraordinary abundance of crops we’re seeing now and we would strongly urge people to get gathering and enjoy the best harvest we’ve seen in years!”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.