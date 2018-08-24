Hopes temporary release of mother held in Iran could be extended

The lawyer acting for charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is confident her temporary release from prison in Iran will be extended beyond three days, her husband said. The British-Iranian mother was released from Evin jail in Tehran on Thursday and is staying with family outside the capital until Sunday. Reunited with her four-year-old daughter Gabriella after more than two years in jail, her husband Richard Ratcliffe said they were “all well and happy” after speaking to them on Friday.

Richard Mr Ratcliffe will attend two Edinburgh Fringe shows featuring his wife’s case Credit: Yui Mok/PA

On a visit to Edinburgh, Mr Ratcliffe said he expects to hear on Saturday whether an application to extend the three days’ leave will be granted. He said on Friday: “Her lawyer is very confident that it will be extended. I think we’ll know by lunchtime tomorrow. “I would expect that if it is extended, that it’s extended for a couple of weeks.” Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, from Hampstead, north London, was sentenced to five years in jail after being accused of spying by Tehran’s Islamist regime. She denies the allegation and said she was on holiday in Iran to allow her daughter to spend time with relatives there. Gabriella has been staying with family since Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was detained at Imam Khomeini airport in April 2016. Mr Ratcliffe, who will attend two Edinburgh Fringe shows featuring his wife’s case, said: “I spoke to her this morning, she’s very happy. “She’s given Gabriella a bath and dried her hair, and brushed her hair. I think she’d really been looking forward to doing that.”

