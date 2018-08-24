John McCain stopping medical treatment for brain cancer

Former US presidential candidate senator John McCain has decided to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer, his family have said. In a statement, the Arizona senator’s family said he has surpassed expectations for his survival, but “the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict”. The family added: “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, is a key voice in the Republican Party. Credit: PA

The 81-year-old is in his sixth term representing Arizona, but has been away from the Capitol since December. McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, is a key voice in the Republican Party and an icon of the Senate. Family members said they are grateful for the support and kindness shown by his care givers and for the outpouring of concern and affection from thousands of people.

Read the family's full statement:

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. "In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. "Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. "God bless and thank you all."

Reaction on social media

McCain's daughter, Meghan, said the family is "deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity".

The senator's wife Cindy McCain said "God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey," adding she loved her husband "with all my heart."

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan praised senator's long political career.

McCain's decision to end his treatment even touched his political rivals with Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeting.