Katie Piper 'trying to come to terms' with decision to free acid attacker from prison after nine years

Katie Piper has said she is "trying to come to terms with the decision" to release the man who attacked her with acid.

The television presenter thanked fans for their support on an Instagram post as she admitted the release of Stefan Sylvestre made this a "very difficult time" for her.

Sylvestre, now 30, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, was given a life sentence in 2009 for the attack and was told he must serve a minimum of six years before he would be eligible for parole.

Piper was left fighting for her life after obsessive ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch arranged for Sylvestre to throw the corrosive liquid in March 2008.

The former model, who is to star in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing, suffered horrific injuries in the acid attack that left her permanently scarred.