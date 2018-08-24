Knife-wielding man jailed for stabbing bystander and ransacking A&E waiting room

A man has been jailed after stabbing an innocent bystander outside hospital before ransacking the A&E waiting room, forcing terrified staff and patients to flee. Knife-wielding Yusuf Aka was confronted by a brave female nurse in the waiting area of Leicester Royal Infirmary as she bought time for a person in a wheelchair to escape. Moments earlier chilling CCTV showed Aka, 22, calmly walking towards two men, stabbing one in a blow aimed at the victim’s upper body at 2am on January 16, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Afterwards, he walked through the sliding doors into the packed waiting room and started ripping reception computer terminals out of their power sockets and hurling them around the room. In the footage, waiting patients and staff are seen running for their lives as heedless Aka can be seen continuing his rampage. One wheelchair-bound man is left stranded amid the room’s chairs and is spotted by a calm-headed nurse who approaches Aka, giving the man time to escape – but not before the attacker hurls a computer at him. With all the waiting patients able to flee, the nurse runs for the nearest doorway leaving Aka alone, still gripping the knife. Aka, of Grovebury Walk, Leicester had previously admitted grievous bodily harm after stabbing his 25-year-old victim in the back. He also pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a knife and was jailed for five years at Leicester Crown Court, on Friday, for the attack.

Aka first stabbed a man waiting outside A&E, and then went inside where he began ransacking the waiting room in an apparently motiveless attack Credit: Leicestershire Police/PA