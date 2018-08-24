Loo with a view for sale in Cornwall, no chain

A former public toilet with a sea view is set to go under the auctioneer’s hammer.

The loo in Newlyn, near Penzance in Cornwall, is offered freehold with a guide price of £15,000.

It is being sold by Cornwall Council and subject to planning permission, could be turned into a residential or commercial development.

The toilet is among 155 lots being sold by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson in Cornwall on September 13.