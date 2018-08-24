Online tool could predict long-term risk of breast cancer returning

A new online tool that could better predict the long-term risk of breast cancer returning in other areas of the body has been created. The prognostic tool, known as CTS5 (Clinical Treatment Score post-5-years), could be used to decide which patients are at high enough risk of their cancer returning after receiving the standard five years of endocrine (hormone) therapy, and could therefore benefit from continuation of treatment. The simple web-based calculator was developed by researchers at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and Queen Mary, University of London, who said it could also be used to predict which patients are at low risk of recurrence. This means they can avoid undergoing further therapy and its potential adverse side effects.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Researchers said that over the last three decades there has been a major increase in the rate of invasive breast cancer in western countries. About 85% of patients are now diagnosed as oestrogen receptor (ER) positive, which means that the cancer grows in response to the hormone oestrogen. Almost all of these patients are prescribed five years of hormone therapy after having standard treatment (surgery, chemotherapy, and/or radiation therapy), to lower the risk of the cancer returning. However, hormone therapy can have significant side effects, including weakness of bone tissue and exacerbation of menopausal symptoms. Oncologists, along with patients, have to decide after five years of hormone treatment whether extending this type of therapy is worthwhile and appropriate. The team developed CTS5 after reviewing data from two previously published studies. Together these provided information on 11,446 postmenopausal women with ER positive breast cancer who had received five years of hormone therapy (tamoxifen, anastrozole, or letrozole).

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.