Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine had cash and other items stolen from their home 'over a period of weeks'

Police are investigating thefts of items including cash which have been taken "over a period of weeks" from the home of TV personality Paddy McGuinness.

The host of ITV1 dating show Take Me Out and his wife Christine, who appears in ITV Be’s The Real Housewives Of Cheshire, reported the thefts from their luxury property in Prestbury.

The pair were photographed on Wednesday leaving Wilmslow police station after making a report.