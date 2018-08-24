Police release image of man sought in sexual assault probe

Police investigating a sexual assault on a woman who was walking her dog have released an image of a man they are keen to trace.

The 43-year-old woman was on a footpath in Erskine, Renfrewshire, when she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted in the early hours of Sunday July 15.

The attack happened at around 3.20am as the woman was walking along the path at Rashielee Avenue.

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man or has information about the incident to contact them.