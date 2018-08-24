- ITV Report
Racehorse Stradivarius hits the high notes winning Lonsdale Cup and £1m bonus
Racehorse Stradivarius has hit all the right notes, winning an unprecedented four-race sequence in York to net prize money of £1 million.
Ridden by Frankie Dettori, the homebred colt came in first at the Hamilton Lonsdale Cup, having previously won the Yorkshire Cup, Ascot Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup.
Completing the series lands him the inaugural WH Stayers' Million bonus, a prize that was announced in May.
The win is a tremendous achievement, especially considering the odds-on favourite was said not to have quite reached his earlier high levels during this race.
Trainer John Gosden told ITV Sport: "He got here and did it in a race that probably wasn't run to suit, but at the same time it's a phenomenal achievement.
"He's a really gritty, tough horse. If you looked at him and said that's a cup horse everybody would laugh at you."
An ecstatic Dettori - celebrating his 21st win of the season - executed his trademark flying dismount after the race.
Well he might, considering the £1 million bonus that comes as a result of winning the four races.
The money will be split with Gosden, owner Bjorn Nielsen and Stradivarius' breeder and stable staff.
Stradivarius, who with this win has double his career earnings, was rewarded with a bucket of water.