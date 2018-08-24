Racehorse Stradivarius hits the high notes winning Lonsdale Cup and £1m bonus

Racehorse Stradivarius has hit all the right notes, winning an unprecedented four-race sequence in York to net prize money of £1 million.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori, the homebred colt came in first at the Hamilton Lonsdale Cup, having previously won the Yorkshire Cup, Ascot Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup.

Completing the series lands him the inaugural WH Stayers' Million bonus, a prize that was announced in May.

The win is a tremendous achievement, especially considering the odds-on favourite was said not to have quite reached his earlier high levels during this race.