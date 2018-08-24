Residents finally able to return home two months after art school fire

Some residents affected by the cordon around the fire-ravaged Mackintosh building are to be allowed to return to their homes from Saturday.

A large no-go zone has been in force since a blaze ripped through the renowned Glasgow School of Art (GSA) property on June 15.

People living in more than 30 properties close to the site have been refused entry to collect items including passports, car keys, medicines and clothes since the fire, representatives have said.

Glasgow City Council said building standards officials have assessed the area, with a path to open on Sauchiehall Street at 9.30am on Saturday.

A path on the east side of Dalhousie Street will reopen on Monday morning, but the council said access for residents in the street will be possible from Saturday.