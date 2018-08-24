Roma fan jailed over violence ahead of Liverpool clash

On Friday, Preston Crown Court heard Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox, 53, was still in a serious condition after suffering a head injury in the violence – although Sciusco was not directly involved in causing his injuries.

Roma supporter Daniele Sciusco, 29, from Rome, admitted violent disorder ahead of the Anfield match on April 24.

An Italian football fan has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after an outbreak of violence ahead of the Champions League semi-final which left a Liverpool fan seriously injured.

Sentencing, Recorder of Preston Judge Mark Brown said: “The Champions League semi-final was a major international football event that was being televised across Europe, and your actions and the actions of the Italian group tarnished significantly what was intended to be a sporting and enjoyable occasion.

“It’s important to stress you are not being sentenced for the dreadful attack on Mr Cox, but it did occur during violent disorder of which you were a part, and the impact on him has been catastrophic.”

The court was told Sciusco was part of a group of Roma “ultras” who had flown from Italy for the match.

Video footage showed the group of about 25 fans, all dressed in dark clothing, going on to Walton Breck Road, outside the stadium just before kick-off.

Keith Sutton, prosecuting, said Sciusco had a belt in his hand as the group confronted Liverpool fans.

Mr Cox, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, was seen lying in the road after being attacked, as fighting continued around him.

Mr Sutton told the court said Mr Cox’s brother Martin had described hearing shouting and chanting outside the stadium.

He said: “He turned to his brother to discover he was already on the floor, he hadn’t seen what happened to him.”

As Martin Cox tried to assist his brother, he was kicked and fell onto the floor next to him.

Mr Sutton said Mr Cox was out of a coma, but his condition remained “very dire”.

The court heard Sciusco was close by when Mr Cox was injured, but was not directly responsible for the assault.