- ITV Report
-
Ryanair to introduce new charges for cabin baggage
Ryanair is making a major change to its baggage policy as it brings an end to free overhead locker space, with charges for a 10kg case being introduced.
The charges will come into place in November though passengers will still be able to take one "small personal bag" into the cabin for free, as long as it is small enough to fit under the seat.
That means anyone who uses the small 'wheelie' suitcases, common for light travelling, will no longer be allowed to take their bag on-board as free hand luggage.
The airline's main competitors, easyJet, Wizz Air and Norwegian Air Shuttle all allow free overhead locker space but Ryanair says its current scheme causes delays.
Passengers who book priority boarding at £6 per flight will be able to take small bags on as hand luggage but anyone else with a small case weighing under 10kg must pay £8 to check-in their bag.
The airline claims 60% of all its customers will not be affected because 30% of already buy priority boarding and 30% already travel with only one free carry-on bag.
The new charge for checking-in small bags has been significantly lowered from £25 and as a result the airline say the policy change won't result in extra revenue.
It says the changes are purely being made to reduce delays that are caused when passengers bring too much hand luggage and have to store bags in the hold.
The size of free hand luggage has been slightly increased but anyone who's bag doesn't fit in the sizer at the airport will be charged £25 to put their bag in the hold.
Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said: "From November 2018, we are introducing a new lower cost 10kg checked bag and changing our carry-on bag policy to eliminate boarding/flight delays.
"Priority boarding customers will continue to enjoy two free carry-on bags. All other (non-priority) customers will be allowed one free (small) carry-on bag, and those who wish to check in a second bigger 10kg bag can do from €/£8 at the time of booking."
He added: "This new policy will speed up the boarding and cut flight delays."