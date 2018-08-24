Ryanair to introduce new charges for cabin baggage

Ryanair is making a major change to its baggage policy as it brings an end to free overhead locker space, with charges for a 10kg case being introduced.

The charges will come into place in November though passengers will still be able to take one "small personal bag" into the cabin for free, as long as it is small enough to fit under the seat.

That means anyone who uses the small 'wheelie' suitcases, common for light travelling, will no longer be allowed to take their bag on-board as free hand luggage.

The airline's main competitors, easyJet, Wizz Air and Norwegian Air Shuttle all allow free overhead locker space but Ryanair says its current scheme causes delays.

Passengers who book priority boarding at £6 per flight will be able to take small bags on as hand luggage but anyone else with a small case weighing under 10kg must pay £8 to check-in their bag.

The airline claims 60% of all its customers will not be affected because 30% of already buy priority boarding and 30% already travel with only one free carry-on bag.