Stop defending the indefensible, abuse survivor tells Catholic church

A clerical abuse survivor and campaigner has called for those who refuse to accept that sexual abuse happened within the Catholic church to stop “defending the indefensible”. Marie Collins said there are still people in the Catholic church, clergy and lay people who believe the abuse scandals are a “media conspiracy” and survivors are trying to “destroy the church”. Speaking the World Meeting of Families (WMOF) congress at the Royal Society Dublin, Ms Collins – who last year resigned from the Holy See’s commission to protect minors in frustration at the Vatican’s failure to tackle vital issues around clerical abuse – also called for Catholic families to speak out about sex abuse.

Earlier this week, Pope Francis wrote a 2,000 word letter to Catholics in which he condemned the crime of sexual abuse by priests and subsequent cover-ups. Pope Francis demanded accountability in response to new revelations in the United States of decades of misconduct by the Catholic Church.

In her speech, Ms Collins said: “Sadly, still in the church among clergy and lay people, there are those who prefer to believe that all this is a media conspiracy, just survivors trying to destroy the church and they deny and they defend. “I’m hoping at this point where they won’t believe survivors, they will at least believe the Pope who has now has written to every single Catholic in the world. “I hope that they will take their energies from defending the indefensible and accept the truth and instead of denial, put their energies into changes that are needed. “Pope Francis in his letter to every Catholic acknowledged the enormous failures of the church to safeguard children and vulnerable adults. “Survivors and victims of abuse don’t need a letter from the Pope to know this is a reality. We’ve been speaking about this for decades.”

