Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris charged with drink driving

Tottenham Hotspur and World Cup winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink driving, Scotland Yard said.

Lloris, who won the World Cup with France last month, was stopped by officers in Gloucester Place, in Marylebone, central London, on Friday morning.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "A man has been charged following a routine patrol stop in Gloucester Place, W1.

"Hugo Lloris, 31, of East Finchley was charged with drink driving on Friday, 24 August.

"He has been bailed to return to Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 11 September."