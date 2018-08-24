- ITV Report
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris charged with drink driving
Tottenham Hotspur and World Cup winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink driving, Scotland Yard said.
Lloris, who won the World Cup with France last month, was stopped by officers in Gloucester Place, in Marylebone, central London, on Friday morning.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "A man has been charged following a routine patrol stop in Gloucester Place, W1.
"Hugo Lloris, 31, of East Finchley was charged with drink driving on Friday, 24 August.
"He has been bailed to return to Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 11 September."
Lloris has been at the north London club since joining from Lyon in 2012, making 207 appearances in the Premier League and keeping 74 clean sheets.
He has grown to be regarded as one of the world's best goalkeepers during his time in England.
Lloris has won more than 100 international caps and captained his country to World Cup glory in Russia last month, with France beating Croatia 4-2 in the final.
Tottenham have won both of their opening games in the league so far, with a 2-1 win at Newcastle and a 3-1 victory over Fulham. The club next plays Manchester United on Monday evening.
A Tottenham Hotspur spokesman said: "The club takes matters such as this extremely seriously and it will be dealt with internally."