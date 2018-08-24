Trump asks Mike Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea

President Donald Trump says he has directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a planned trip to North Korea, claiming that there is insufficient progress on denuclearisation. He put some blame on Beijing, saying he does not believe China is helping “because of our much tougher trading stance”.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Credit: PA/AP

The surprise announcement appeared to mark a concession by the president to domestic and international concerns that his prior claims of world-altering progress on the peninsula had been strikingly premature.

The US president tweeted: "I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The announcement comes barely two months after his June meeting with the North’s Kim Jong Un in Singapore. President Trump’s comment followed a report issued on Monday by the International Atomic Energy Agency outlining “grave concern” about the North’s nuclear programme. It came a day after Mr Pompeo appointed Stephen Biegun, a senior executive with Ford, to be his special envoy for North Korea and said he and Mr Biegun would visit next week.

