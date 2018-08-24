Donald Trump supporters back President during toughest week of his tenure

As Donald Trump suffers one of the most bruising weeks of his presidency, it seems to have done nothing to dent his supporters' enthusiasm for him, with them still pledging their wholehearted allegiance to him.

As more and more members of his inner-circles past and present are granted immunity into the federal probe into the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen and hush money payments made to two women in the run-up to the 2016 election, the president's supporters are still firmly behind him.

On Friday, it was reported that the President's bookkeeper for his personal and business affairs for decades, Allen Weisselberg, has been granted immunity, according to reports.

On Thursday it was reported that David Pecker, chief executive of National Enquirer publisher American Media Inc, had also been granted immunity in the Cohen probe, as well as the company’s chief content officer Dylan Howard.

The hush money probe centres on money paid to former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels, both of who allege they had affairs with the president,

On Tuesday, Cohen admitted campaign finance violations, bank fraud and tax evasion.

There are also further worrying reports that Mr Pecker has information in a secret safe on other deals the President has done.